Church Announcements: Why The Pastor’s Wife Had To Bury Her Cat [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted December 18, 2017
In these Church Announcements, Bernice Jenkins calls for prayers to be sent up for the Pastor’s wife. She had to bury her beloved cat after a tragic incident took place at their home. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to "The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

Photos