Church Announcements: Why The Pastor’s Wife Had To Bury Her Cat [EXCLUSIVE]

0 reads Leave a comment
In these Church Announcements, Bernice Jenkins calls for prayers to be sent up for the Pastor’s wife. She had to bury her beloved cat after a tragic incident took place at their home. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.
RELATED: Church Announcements: Bernice Jenkins Gets Ready To Turn Up For Ms. Janie’s Birthday [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Church Announcements: How Bernice Jenkins Played Off Shoplifting A Turkey [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Church Announcements: How Bernice Jenkins Played Off Shoplifting A Turkey [EXCLUSIVE]
The Latest:
- #WTFasho CHICAGO: “Good Kid” Gunned Down Delivering Papers
- JANET JACKSON: Spotted With Ex
- Katt Williams Is Refocused With Faux Locs, A New Netflix Special And Hit Movie
- Ciara and Kelly Rowland Bring Holiday Cheer
Celebrity Moms with One Child
22 photos Launch gallery
Celebrity Moms with One Child
1. Ciara is mom to son, Future.Source:Instagram 1 of 22
2. LaLa has one son named Kiyan.Source:Instagram 2 of 22
3. Brandy has one daughter named Sy'Rai.Source:Instagram 3 of 22
4. Tamar Braxton is mom to son, Logan.Source:Instagram 4 of 22
5. Kelis has one son named Knight.5 of 22
6. Amber Rose is mom to son, Sebastian.Source:Instagram 6 of 22
7. Christina Milian is the mom to daughter Violet.Source:PR Photos 7 of 22
8. Cynthia Bailey has one daughter named Noelle.Source:Instagram 8 of 22
9. Regina King has one son named Ian.Source:PR Photos 9 of 22
10. Paula Patton is mom to son Julian Fuego.Source:PR Photos 10 of 22
11. Jennifer Hudson is the mom to son David Otunga, Jr.Source:PR Photos 11 of 22
12. Toya has one daughter named Reginae.Source:Instagram 12 of 22
13. Jill Scott is the mom to son Jett Hamilton Roberts.Source:PR Photos 13 of 22
14. Tia Mowry is mom to son Cree Taylor.Source:PR Photos 14 of 22
15. Tichina Arnold is the mom to one child named Alijah.Source:PR Photos 15 of 22
16. Solange has one son named Julez.Source:Instagram 16 of 22
17. Taraji P. Henson has one adult son.17 of 22
18. Viola Davis has one daughter named Genesis Tennon18 of 22
19. Wendy Williams has one son named Kevin Hunter Jr.19 of 22
20. Whoppi Goldberg has a daughter named Alex Martin.20 of 22
21. Beverly Johnson has one daughter named Anansa Sims.21 of 22
22. Kym Whitley has one son named Joshua Kaleb Whitley22 of 22
comments – Add Yours