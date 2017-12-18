Music
We Hear Wedding Bells Ringing: Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Set A Date For The Wedding

The Royal Highness Prince Henry of Wales and Meghan Markle have set the date for their nuptials.

Announcement Of Prince Harry's Engagement To Meghan Markle

Source: Karwai Tang / Getty

The couple will wed on Saturday, May 19th, 2018 at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle.

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Visit Nottingham

Source: Mark Cuthbert / Getty

Since 1863, St. George’s Chapel has hosted many royal weddings. The 14th-century chapel hosted the blessing of Prince Charles and Camilla Parker-Bowles‘ marriage.

The wedding will be paid for by the royal family. The wedding was strategically set before the birth of Prince William and Kate Middleton‘s third child, due in April 2018.

We’re so excited for the couple. A late spring wedding will be beautiful! We can’t wait for all the details of the wedding to unfold and will be keeping up with them here on HelloBeautiful.com.

SOURCE: BBC 
