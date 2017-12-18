Music
Joe Budden & Cyn Santana Welcome A Healthy Baby Boy

The couple welcomed their son into the world early Friday morning.

Rapper Joe Budden & former reality star Cyn Santana welcomed their baby boy into the world this morning.

The stars took to Instagram to share touching photos of their newborn.

Cyn thanked fans for their well wishes, and shouted out her husband? Joseph:

Joe and Cyn have publicly documented their romance since they paired up about a year ago.

Joe was elated at Cyn’s pregnancy announcement, penning a poem for his partner on IG four months ago:

I Never…. I never knew we'd get here, it's funny… I never saw you in that light. Now I never see light without you. I never courted you, an if I did I never acknowledged it. I never had a friend in romance. I never thought that was possible. I never have laughed this much or hard. I never knew you or your energy were so radiant, enigmatic even…. but I never knew you………. I never could've been more deprived. I never felt this way before. I never not thank God for every intricate detail that make you whole. It makes me whole. I never imagined you would be as beautiful as you are today, it's beautiful to be a part of. Thank you for it all. Thank you for not only making me stronger, but for being strong enough for us both most times. Thank you for for carrying my child. Thank you for helping me rectify some generational issues, thank you for helping me get it right. Thank you for making that important to you as well. Thank you for every I never Thank you for changing my forever, forever Thank you for hope, joy & acceptance… Because if there's one thing you've taught me is that what tomorrow holds, thank GOD, I never know. I love you. I love y'all. PS – ITS FUCKING LIT!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Congrats to your growing family!

