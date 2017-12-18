Even Robin Roberts Couldn’t Help Commenting On Omarosa & The White House [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Omarosa was fired from her mysterious job at the White House earlier this week, and black America promptly responded with all the shade it could throw her way. Not even the ever-poised and classy Robin Roberts could resist throwing in her two cents on Good morning America after reporting about Omarosa’s plans to “tell her story.” Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the Front Page news on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

