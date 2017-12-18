The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Psychic Wayne On The Deal With Russell Simmons & Sexual Assault Accusations [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted December 18, 2017
Russell Simmons was accused of sexual assault a little while ago, but this week it got worse, with eleven more women coming forth to make their accusations known. They are very serious accusations, and Hollywood’s most powerful men are paying for comparable allegations with their entire careers and reputations.

Psychic Wayne was well aware that things would get worse for Simmons, but it looks like some truly explosive news is on the way. Click on the audio player on exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Photos