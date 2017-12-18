Roy Moore Waits On God To Flip Alabama’s Election Results [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

This week, a historic vote for Alabama’s vacant senate seat- left behind by Jeff Sessions -took place. Republican Roy Moore, whose campaign has been plagued by allegations of pedophilia, lost the race to Democrat Doug Jones, handing that seat over to the Democratic party for the first time in decades.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The race was pretty close for most of voting day, and throughout the campaign, Roy Moore and his wife seem to have treated serious allegations against him as a persecution of their religion and conservative values. For them, losing the race just isn’t possible- he still hasn’t conceded, even as the week comes to a close. So, imagine how the Moore campaign handled it on election night? Click on the audio player to hear this hilarious clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: How Roy Moore’s Birmingham Visit Sheds Light On The Church & Politics [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Why Doug Jones Winning The Senate Seat Is So Important [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Black Lawmakers Raise Concerns About Safety Of Senate’s Teenage Interns If Roy Moore Wins

The Latest: