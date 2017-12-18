The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Roy Moore Waits On God To Flip Alabama’s Election Results [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted December 18, 2017
0 reads
Leave a comment

This week, a historic vote for Alabama’s vacant senate seat- left behind by Jeff Sessions -took place. Republican Roy Moore, whose campaign has been plagued by allegations of pedophilia, lost the race to Democrat Doug Jones, handing that seat over to the Democratic party for the first time in decades.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

The race was pretty close for most of voting day, and throughout the campaign, Roy Moore and his wife seem to have treated serious allegations against him as a persecution of their religion and conservative values. For them, losing the race just isn’t possible- he still hasn’t conceded, even as the week comes to a close. So, imagine how the Moore campaign handled it on election night? Click on the audio player to hear this hilarious clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: How Roy Moore’s Birmingham Visit Sheds Light On The Church & Politics [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Why Doug Jones Winning The Senate Seat Is So Important [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Black Lawmakers Raise Concerns About Safety Of Senate’s Teenage Interns If Roy Moore Wins

The Latest:

Celebs Who Have Been Accused of Sexual Assault

19 photos Launch gallery

Celebs Who Have Been Accused of Sexual Assault

Continue reading Roy Moore Waits On God To Flip Alabama’s Election Results [EXCLUSIVE]

Celebs Who Have Been Accused of Sexual Assault

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Mel B Ordered To Pay $500K In Spousal…
 5 days ago
12.14.17
Rape Case Against Nelly Officially Dropped
 5 days ago
12.14.17
Omarosa Gives Interview On ‘Good Morning America’ After…
 5 days ago
12.14.17
La La Anthony Lands Recurring Role On FOX’s…
 2 weeks ago
12.07.17
Discovery Buys Majority Stake In OWN Network, Oprah…
 2 weeks ago
12.05.17
Rev. Al Sharpton Aims To Help Meek Mill,…
 3 weeks ago
11.28.17
2018 Grammy Award Nominations Announced, Jay-Z + Kendrick…
 3 weeks ago
11.28.17
‘Let’s Play The Reboot Game: 10 Shows We…
 4 weeks ago
11.24.17
From Khadijah James To Joan Clayton – Classic…
 4 weeks ago
11.23.17
Family Affair: The Best Movies To Watch With…
 4 weeks ago
11.22.17
Tyra Banks Makes Triumphant Return In New ‘ANTM’…
 4 weeks ago
11.21.17
Judge Orders Tyrese To Refrain From Spanking Daughter,…
 4 weeks ago
11.21.17
Colin Kaepernick Speaks To Meek Mill, Says ‘He’s…
 4 weeks ago
11.21.17
EXCLUSIVE: First Pics Of Serena Williams Wedding
 4 weeks ago
11.20.17
Photos