Was The Whole Keaton Jones Bullying Video A Scam? [EXCLUSIVE]

A video featuring 11-year-old Tennessee boy Keaton Jones tearfully recounting his experience of being bullied in school went viral. It drew tons of celebrities to his case, and raised him and his mother, Kimberly, over $70,000 on GoFundMe. But while some folks extended nothing but empathy, support, and money, others started doing research on who Keaton & Kimberly are.

Upon the discovery of family photos with confederate flags, and other older off-color posts on Kimberly’s Facebook page, the internet turned against them. Folks accused them of being racist, and that racism perhaps being the reason for Keaton’s bullying in the first place. So what’s the truth? Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the Front Page on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

