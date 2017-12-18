Da Brat Dishes A Classy Clap Back To Wendy Williams [VIDEO]

Da Brat Dishes A Classy Clap Back To Wendy Williams [VIDEO]

December 18, 2017
VH1's Hip Hop Honors: The 90's Game Changers - Arrivals

Source: Gabriel Olsen / Getty

Every day Wendy Williams sits down in her chair to discuss Hot Topics. On one of her last shows one of the topics happened to be about Da Brat and Williams alleged she owed money to the woman she hit with a bottle. Williams also stated that she doesn’t think Da Brat has the money to pay for it because she makes “lunch money” on Dish Nation.

That’s when Da Brat cracked her mic and let her classy 1-2 check up, baby let me let you know whats up fly.

Check out the video below

This is what Wendy Williams said to ignite the classy clap back

Photos