Comedian Explains What Would Happen If Black Women Ran Everything

A different world it would be.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted December 18, 2017
Laughing together

Source: kate_sept2004 / Getty

Black women have been all the talk this week and for good reason. Many of them did their thing in Alabama by voting for now elected Senator Doug Jones, removing the dreaded Roy Moore from his seat.

Late Night with Seth Meyers writer Amber Ruffin celebrated Black women’s work in a funny monologue for the show. She went even further and talked about how the country might benefit with Black women in charge. Check out her spill in the clip below.

Photos