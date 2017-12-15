Scottie Pippen: LeBron’s Stats Are “Probably” Ahead Of Michael Jordan

Via | HotNewHipHop

Scottie Pippen made an appearance on ESPN’s First Take today alongside Stephen A. Smith, so of course he was asked to weigh in on the never ending debate: LeBron James vs Michael Jordan.

In a surprise to most viewers, and Stephen A. Smith, Pippen noted that LeBron is “probably ahead of Jordan” when it comes to his stats.

In discussing LeBron’s career numbers during the debate, Scottie said (h/t Andrew Joseph, USA Today),