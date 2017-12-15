Scottie Pippen: LeBron’s Stats Are “Probably” Ahead Of Michael Jordan

Scottie Pippen: LeBron’s Stats Are “Probably” Ahead Of Michael Jordan

Scottie: “The numbers don’t lie.”

Scottie Pippen made an appearance on ESPN’s First Take today alongside Stephen A. Smith, so of course he was asked to weigh in on the never ending debate: LeBron James vs Michael Jordan.

In a surprise to most viewers, and Stephen A. Smith, Pippen noted that LeBron is “probably ahead of Jordan” when it comes to his stats.

In discussing LeBron’s career numbers during the debate, Scottie said (h/t Andrew Joseph, USA Today),

“The numbers don’t lie. He’s right there,” he said. “He probably will never catch him in terms of MVP, but in terms of statistics, LeBron is right there. And when you look across the board—not just scoring—check his assists, check his rebounds … he’s probably ahead of Jordan.”

