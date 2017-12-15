This Is Drake’s Attempt To Flirt With Angelina Jolie And The Internet Can’t Deal

This Is Drake’s Attempt To Flirt With Angelina Jolie And The Internet Can’t Deal

Posted 42 mins ago
Via | HotNewHipHop

Drake shoots his shot at the original Lara Croft, Angelina Jolie.

It’s a well-known fact that Drake is hip-hop’s consummate ladies man. Whether he’s sharing pictures on Instagram about his hang sessions with Jennifer Lopez(who later admitted that she and the rapper were never a serious item) or sharing posts about his crushes Sarah Silverman and Aubrey Plaza, Drake is one of the kings of social media attempts at romance. Things were no different yesterday, when the Six God shared a photo that, while on the surface may seem uninteresting, raised eyebrows because of who he tagged in it.

