Love Is In The Air! Taraji P. Henson Confirms That’s She Gotta A Man!

The "Empire" actress and former NFL star Kelvin Hayden are going strong.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 42 mins ago
Taraji P. Henson is happy in love, y’all!

In a sit-down with ESSENCE’s Yes, Girl! podcast, the Empire actress finally confirmed the rumors–that she has a man and she’s happy.

“I’m happy in my personal life. Finally it has happened to me!,” she said of rumored relationship status.

Yaaassss girl!

 

This admission is a little out of her character given how private she is, but Taraji wanted to set the record straight on her love life with her Bae former NFL star Kelvin Hayden.

“It was all over The Shade Room anyway,” said Henson. “You know, I’m not the type to blast my personal business, but you know, I think that it’s important for people to know that I’m happy. I’m very very happy. I just am. We’ve been together for two years. And no one would really know that because I don’t blast my info like that but I’m very happy.”

Speaking of The Shade Room…Here’s the couple back in 2015 walking hand-in-hand on the beach:

 

In more recent news, the Oscar-nominated actress posted a few new pics, one of a new dog that Kelvin got for her:

 

Peep this adorable one:

Big #KBall with Lil squirt #KBall watching daddy brush his teeth! 😩😂😂😂

A post shared by taraji p henson (@tarajiphenson) on

 

We are rooting for Taraji!!! Girl, get your groove all the way back!

