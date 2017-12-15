How True Are These New Allegations Against Russell Simmons? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

11 women have now accused Russell Simmons of sexual assault, in varying degrees of severity. It’s hard to see a pivotal and iconic hip-hop figure like Russell Simmons being capable of such heinous acts. But if they are true, especially those allegations stemming from as far back as 1998, what can be done about it now? Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the hip-hop spot on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

