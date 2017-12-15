How True Are These New Allegations Against Russell Simmons? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

11 women have now accused Russell Simmons of sexual assault, in varying degrees of severity. It’s hard to see a pivotal and iconic hip-hop figure like Russell Simmons being capable of such heinous acts. But if they are true, especially those allegations stemming from as far back as 1998, what can be done about it now? Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the hip-hop spot on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.
RELATED: What We Can Take Away From Russell Simmons’ Sexual Harassment Allegations [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Is The Russell Simmons Rush Card Computer Glitch Funny Or Sad? [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Jess Hilarious Exposes Russell Simmons Creep Life [EXCLUSIVE]
The Latest:
- K. Michelle Says She And Her Doctor Bae Look For Side Chicks Together At The Strip Club
- Russell Simmons Accused Of Rape By Three New Women In New York Times Report
- ‘Empire’ Recap: The Lyons Get Sweet Revenge But Face New Trouble
- The Wake Up: Doug Jones Would Likely Win If A Recount; Gwen Moore Faces Racists And ‘SNL’ Has Head Black Writer