Was Juicy Messy For Telling Monie Her Husband May Have Cheated? [EXCLUSIVE]

On the latest “Little Women: Atlanta,” some drama was kicked up when Juicy reported some information she was privy to about her friend Monie’s husband. He might have stepped out on their new marriage, and Juicy felt it was right to turn around and report such information to Monie right away.

But is that messiness, or being a good friend? Click on the audio player to hear more from Juicy’s Teacup on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

