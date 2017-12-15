The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Did Nicki Minaj Really “Go In” On Her New Song With Quavo? [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Nicki Minaj popped up on a new song with MigosQuavo, called “She For Keeps.” Fans might say she “went in” in on her verse, but she wasn’t quite going that hard, if you ask Headkrack. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the Front Page news on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

Photos