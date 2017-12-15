The Tea On Why Omarosa Was Kicked Out Of The White House [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

After following Donald Trump around all these years, Omarosa was sacked from her job at the White House this week. While reports say she went kicking and screaming, she denies such rumors. But inside sources uphold that story, and not the peaceful resignation story she’s trying to tell everyone.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Rickey Smiley has some tea to pour himself, sharing some of the inside info he’s heard on the matter from some of his friends in high places. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from Juicy’s Teacup on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Psychic Wayne Says There’s More To The Story Of Omarosa Getting Fired [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Omarosa Talks About Her White House Exit: “I Have Seen Things That Make Me Uncomfortable” [VIDEO]

RELATED: Gary’s Tea: Is Omarosa Right About Black People In America? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest: