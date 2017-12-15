The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
The Tea On Why Omarosa Was Kicked Out Of The White House [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 43 mins ago
After following Donald Trump around all these years, Omarosa was sacked from her job at the White House this week. While reports say she went kicking and screaming, she denies such rumors. But inside sources uphold that story, and not the peaceful resignation story she’s trying to tell everyone.

Rickey Smiley has some tea to pour himself, sharing some of the inside info he’s heard on the matter from some of his friends in high places. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from Juicy’s Teacup on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

Photos