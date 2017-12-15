Black Tony Tries To Get His Paycheck Via Cash App [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Black Tony called up with some haterade to serve up to JahLion, who was nominated for an award for his DJing skills. Then, he explained that he can’t escape a woman’s house because of all her kids, but he says he needs his paycheck. He asks if somebody can give it to him via Cash App. Click on the audio player to hear more in this clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

