Classic: Robin Roberts Tells Omarosa “Bye Felicia” [VIDEO]

Photo by

Uncategorized
Home > Uncategorized

Classic: Robin Roberts Tells Omarosa “Bye Felicia” [VIDEO]

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 40 mins ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

ABC's 'Good Morning America' - 2017

Source: Heidi Gutman / Getty

The White House fired Omarosa, allegedly. Rewind, Omarosa say’s she wasn’t fired, she quit, she didn’t feel good about what had been going on at the White House and how it was affecting her people as well as her community. Rewind again, the White House reneged on her little swipe card.

Was Omarosa fired or nah??  Who know’s, but this when her “people” came for her.

Omarosa say’s you know what I got a story to tell and I’m going to tell it to the world!!  And that’s when Good Morning America’s Robin Roberts went grass roots on Omarosa and said “Bye Felicia”.

Cant believe it?   Well videos don’t lie, Michael Strahan got the exclusive but Robin Roberts scored to touchdown, “Bye Felicia” was simply classic. Check out the video’s below.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Mel B Ordered To Pay $500K In Spousal…
 22 hours ago
12.14.17
Rape Case Against Nelly Officially Dropped
 22 hours ago
12.14.17
Omarosa Gives Interview On ‘Good Morning America’ After…
 23 hours ago
12.14.17
La La Anthony Lands Recurring Role On FOX’s…
 1 week ago
12.07.17
Discovery Buys Majority Stake In OWN Network, Oprah…
 1 week ago
12.05.17
Rev. Al Sharpton Aims To Help Meek Mill,…
 2 weeks ago
11.28.17
2018 Grammy Award Nominations Announced, Jay-Z + Kendrick…
 2 weeks ago
11.28.17
‘Let’s Play The Reboot Game: 10 Shows We…
 3 weeks ago
11.24.17
From Khadijah James To Joan Clayton – Classic…
 3 weeks ago
11.23.17
Family Affair: The Best Movies To Watch With…
 3 weeks ago
11.22.17
Tyra Banks Makes Triumphant Return In New ‘ANTM’…
 3 weeks ago
11.21.17
Judge Orders Tyrese To Refrain From Spanking Daughter,…
 3 weeks ago
11.21.17
Colin Kaepernick Speaks To Meek Mill, Says ‘He’s…
 3 weeks ago
11.21.17
EXCLUSIVE: First Pics Of Serena Williams Wedding
 4 weeks ago
11.20.17
Photos