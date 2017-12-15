Classic: Robin Roberts Tells Omarosa “Bye Felicia” [VIDEO]

0 reads Leave a comment
Was Omarosa fired or nah?? Who know’s, but this when her “people” came for her.
Omarosa say’s you know what I got a story to tell and I’m going to tell it to the world!! And that’s when Good Morning America’s Robin Roberts went grass roots on Omarosa and said “Bye Felicia”.
Cant believe it? Well videos don’t lie, Michael Strahan got the exclusive but Robin Roberts scored to touchdown, “Bye Felicia” was simply classic. Check out the video’s below.
Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours