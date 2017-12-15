Feature Story
WTF?! The Frigid Weather Didn’t Stop This Virginia Man From Risking It All

Written By: Nia Noelle

With the holidays looming and the country feeling as if it’s a downward spiral, it comes as no surprise that people everywhere are freaking out.

On Tuesday, Fairfax County police arrested a man say stripped naked after crashing his car, assaulted a driver, and jumped on a passing vehicle on southbound Route 28 near Washington Dulles International Airport.

WHSV News in Virginia reported,

“According to police, the man was involved in a three-vehicle hit-and-run collision around around 3:30 p.m. Following the crash, the man got out of his car and assaulted one of the other drivers involved in the accident. He then took off his clothes and jumped on a passing truck, causing damage, before fleeing from the scene.”

Police said he was taken to the hospital for evaluation with non-life-threatening injuries and faces multiple charges. SMH.

Photos