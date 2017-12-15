Feature Story
No Chill: Keaton Jones Scandal Causes Funny Video Reactions From The Internet

It was only a matter of time.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Keaton Jones caused an uproar on social media when his mom, Kimberly Jones, posted a video of him in tears for being bullied. Many folks, including celebrities, initially supported Keaton. However, it was later discovered that his mom has pics with her family holding Confederate flags and Keaton’s dad is a reported White supremacist.

Folks began questioning the motives of Keaton’s mother and if she only posted the video for money. Since Keaton’s video went viral, a GoFundMe page for him has raised over $54,000.

Of course, some people’s thoughts couldn’t go without some humor. Swipe through to watch clips making fun of the whole situation. While bullying is something to be discussed, the Internet continues to have no chill when a big mess happens.

