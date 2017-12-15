News
Home > News

Two Arrests Made In Killing Of Queens Rapper Chinx

Rest in peace, Chinx.

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 41 mins ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

Two arrests have been made in the 2015 murder case of Queens rapper Lionel Pickens, better known by his stage name Chinx. Chinx was killed while he and a friend sat in Chinx’s car at a red light. Quincy Homere, 32, and Jamar Hill, 26, have been taken into custody and charged with second-degree murder, second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, Pix11 reports.

“They are believed to have stalked their victims before shooting them,” said NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill. “Hill and Homere allegedly followed Pickens and his friend from a Brooklyn nightclub into Queens,” the site continues. If convicted they each face up to 25 years to life behind bars.

See Chinx’s fans rejoice on the flip.

1 2Next page »

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Mel B Ordered To Pay $500K In Spousal…
 22 hours ago
12.14.17
Rape Case Against Nelly Officially Dropped
 22 hours ago
12.14.17
Omarosa Gives Interview On ‘Good Morning America’ After…
 23 hours ago
12.14.17
La La Anthony Lands Recurring Role On FOX’s…
 1 week ago
12.07.17
Discovery Buys Majority Stake In OWN Network, Oprah…
 1 week ago
12.05.17
Rev. Al Sharpton Aims To Help Meek Mill,…
 2 weeks ago
11.28.17
2018 Grammy Award Nominations Announced, Jay-Z + Kendrick…
 2 weeks ago
11.28.17
‘Let’s Play The Reboot Game: 10 Shows We…
 3 weeks ago
11.24.17
From Khadijah James To Joan Clayton – Classic…
 3 weeks ago
11.23.17
Family Affair: The Best Movies To Watch With…
 3 weeks ago
11.22.17
Tyra Banks Makes Triumphant Return In New ‘ANTM’…
 3 weeks ago
11.21.17
Judge Orders Tyrese To Refrain From Spanking Daughter,…
 3 weeks ago
11.21.17
Colin Kaepernick Speaks To Meek Mill, Says ‘He’s…
 3 weeks ago
11.21.17
EXCLUSIVE: First Pics Of Serena Williams Wedding
 4 weeks ago
11.20.17
Photos