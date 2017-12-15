Two Arrests Made In Killing Of Queens Rapper Chinx

Two arrests have been made in the 2015 murder case of Queens rapper Lionel Pickens, better known by his stage name Chinx. Chinx was killed while he and a friend sat in Chinx’s car at a red light. Quincy Homere, 32, and Jamar Hill, 26, have been taken into custody and charged with second-degree murder, second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, Pix11 reports.

“They are believed to have stalked their victims before shooting them,” said NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill. “Hill and Homere allegedly followed Pickens and his friend from a Brooklyn nightclub into Queens,” the site continues. If convicted they each face up to 25 years to life behind bars.

