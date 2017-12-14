News
Home > News

BRRRR: Fans Can’t Get Over How Icy Gucci Mane’s Latest Album Cover Is

It really doesn't get more Gucci Mane than this

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 9 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment
2017 BET Awards - Roaming Show

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Gucci Mane has been the iciest rapper of all time for his entire career, and now it’s time for him to really engrave that into all of our brains, and make sure he goes down in history books the right way. Fans were tickled a few weeks back when Gucci announced that the title of his upcoming album would be El Gato The Human Glacier, and now there’s confirmation that not only is that the real album title, but the album artwork is even more outrageous than the name itself.

https://twitter.com/gucci1017/status/940716911536623616

Mane announced that his next project is going to be released next week, on December 22nd. He just dropped his previous album Mr. Davis in October, so fans haven’t had to wait long at all for some new music, which is something we can always count on the East Atlanta native for. Many were excited off of the tracklist announcement and the official release date alone, but once the cover art for the album was revealed, it was clear that El Gato The Human Glacier has the potential to be one of the iciest albums of all time.

Though a lot of Gucci’s projects tend to feature a mixed bag of different artists, according to this tracklist, the only feature is from his fellow Atlanta trapper 21 Savage.

Check out some tweets below to see how fans reacted to their first time seeing Gucci Mane’s new album artwork.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Mel B Ordered To Pay $500K In Spousal…
 13 hours ago
12.14.17
Rape Case Against Nelly Officially Dropped
 14 hours ago
12.14.17
Omarosa Gives Interview On ‘Good Morning America’ After…
 14 hours ago
12.14.17
La La Anthony Lands Recurring Role On FOX’s…
 1 week ago
12.07.17
Discovery Buys Majority Stake In OWN Network, Oprah…
 1 week ago
12.05.17
Rev. Al Sharpton Aims To Help Meek Mill,…
 2 weeks ago
11.28.17
2018 Grammy Award Nominations Announced, Jay-Z + Kendrick…
 2 weeks ago
11.28.17
‘Let’s Play The Reboot Game: 10 Shows We…
 3 weeks ago
11.24.17
From Khadijah James To Joan Clayton – Classic…
 3 weeks ago
11.23.17
Family Affair: The Best Movies To Watch With…
 3 weeks ago
11.22.17
Tyra Banks Makes Triumphant Return In New ‘ANTM’…
 3 weeks ago
11.21.17
Judge Orders Tyrese To Refrain From Spanking Daughter,…
 3 weeks ago
11.21.17
Colin Kaepernick Speaks To Meek Mill, Says ‘He’s…
 3 weeks ago
11.21.17
EXCLUSIVE: First Pics Of Serena Williams Wedding
 4 weeks ago
11.20.17
Photos