Two Suspects Arrested In Murder Of Rapper Chinx Drugz

Two suspects in the 2015 drive-by murder of rapper Chinx Drugz have been arrested. 32-year-old Quincy Homere and 26-year-old Jamar Hill were both charged with one count each of second-degree murder, second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault and two, the official press release says. Both defendants face 25 years to life in prison if convicted.

Lisa Evers broke the story and posted exclusive video of Homere being escorted by police into a Queens precinct Thursday morning.

“District Attorney Brown said that, according to the charges, in the early morning hours of May 17, 2015, Hill and Homere followed Pickens, 31, from a nightclub performance in Brooklyn into Queens before firing a weapon at Pickens’ Porsche in the vicinity of Main Street and Queens Boulevard.”

RELATED STORIES:

NYPD Arrests Three Suspects In Connection To Murder Of Rapper Chinx

Rapper Chinx Killed In Drive-By Shooting In Queens

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: