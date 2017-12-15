Music
Home > Music

Two Suspects Arrested In Murder Of Rapper Chinx Drugz

Two years after his death, the murder of Chinx Drugz has been arrested.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 40 mins ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
Ace Hood Album Release Party

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Two suspects in the 2015 drive-by murder of rapper Chinx Drugz have been arrested. 32-year-old Quincy Homere and 26-year-old Jamar Hill were both charged with one count each of second-degree murder, second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault and two, the official press release says. Both defendants face 25 years to life in prison if convicted.

Lisa Evers broke the story and posted exclusive video of Homere being escorted by police into a Queens precinct Thursday morning.

“District Attorney Brown said that, according to the charges, in the early morning hours of May 17, 2015, Hill and Homere followed Pickens, 31, from a nightclub performance in Brooklyn into Queens before firing a weapon at Pickens’ Porsche in the vicinity of Main Street and Queens Boulevard.”

 

RELATED STORIES:

NYPD Arrests Three Suspects In Connection To Murder Of Rapper Chinx

Rapper Chinx Killed In Drive-By Shooting In Queens

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Mel B Ordered To Pay $500K In Spousal…
 22 hours ago
12.14.17
Rape Case Against Nelly Officially Dropped
 22 hours ago
12.14.17
Omarosa Gives Interview On ‘Good Morning America’ After…
 23 hours ago
12.14.17
La La Anthony Lands Recurring Role On FOX’s…
 1 week ago
12.07.17
Discovery Buys Majority Stake In OWN Network, Oprah…
 1 week ago
12.05.17
Rev. Al Sharpton Aims To Help Meek Mill,…
 2 weeks ago
11.28.17
2018 Grammy Award Nominations Announced, Jay-Z + Kendrick…
 2 weeks ago
11.28.17
‘Let’s Play The Reboot Game: 10 Shows We…
 3 weeks ago
11.24.17
From Khadijah James To Joan Clayton – Classic…
 3 weeks ago
11.23.17
Family Affair: The Best Movies To Watch With…
 3 weeks ago
11.22.17
Tyra Banks Makes Triumphant Return In New ‘ANTM’…
 3 weeks ago
11.21.17
Judge Orders Tyrese To Refrain From Spanking Daughter,…
 3 weeks ago
11.21.17
Colin Kaepernick Speaks To Meek Mill, Says ‘He’s…
 3 weeks ago
11.21.17
EXCLUSIVE: First Pics Of Serena Williams Wedding
 4 weeks ago
11.20.17
Photos