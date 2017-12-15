GET THE LOOK: Cardi B’s Bodysuit She Wore For Her Steve Madden Campaign Is On Sale

Cardi B is releasing a collection of shoes with Steve Madden. The 25-year-old Bronx beauty slayed her campaign wearing a pinstripe bodysuit with serious statement sleeves and a pair of skinny jeans. She’s wearing Daisie pumps by none other than Steve Madden.

We’re obsessed with her mock neck and v-neckline bottom. It features tiered puff sleeves and is 100% cotton. The bottom is in a floral print and is thong style.

This Johanna Ortiz Penny Puff Sleeve Poplin Bodysuit is $850.00; however, it’s currently on sale via ModaOperandi for $553.00. Cardi commented on the top stating, “If I button this shirt, I can go to a business meeting but I can wear this to the club.”

Where would you wear this bodysuit, beauties?

