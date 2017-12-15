So Beautiful
HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Judith Leiber Gives Fast Food A High End Makeover With This Bag

What happens when french fries go high fashion? Judith Leiber shows us with this high-end, uber beddazled, french fry clutch.

Something to brighten up your Monday #JudithLeiberCouture #Holiday2017

A post shared by Judith Leiber (@judithleiberny) on

This $5,695.00 Judith Leiber Couture bag is just in time for Holiday 2017. You can by this bag at Bergdorf Goodman. The designer outdid herself with this minaudière that resembles McDonald’s french fries. The bag has Swarovski crystal trim and the detail is so specific, you can even see the accents of salt on the fries! The hardcase minaudière comes with a 24″ removable chain (so you can wear it as a crossbody, if you like) and comes with a dust bag and authenticity card.

Beauties, we have to know, is this bag HAUTE or NAUGHT? Take our poll below!

