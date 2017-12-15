The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Headkrack Blazes Sway’s “Five Fingers Of Death Freestyle” [VIDEO]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 40 mins ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

Headkrack was a guest on the popular XM radio show, “Sway In The Morning.” Since Sway knows what’s really good, he was sure to have Headkrack tackle the Five Fingers of Death Freestyle, which requires its MCs to freestyle to five different beats.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Headkrack, who is no stranger to the task of simply dropping bars on ’em off the top of his dome, set the room ablaze. Those who have never seen a Flow & Go over here at “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” were surprised, but everybody else knows that when Headkrack comes to rap, he plays no game! Check it out in the video above.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED:  Headkrack & Da Brat Rap About Mystikal, Joey Badass In Fire Freestyle! [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Headkrack Feat. Madhi “All The Way Lit” [NEW MUSIC]

RELATED: Headkrack & Da Brat Rap About Justice League, Meek Mill, XXXTentacion & More! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Headkrack & Da Brat Rap About Gucci Mane, Kanye West, & Rickey Smiley! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest:

James Fortune & Headkrack

Headkrack Looks Of 2017 Pt. 2 [PHOTOS]

32 photos Launch gallery

Headkrack Looks Of 2017 Pt. 2 [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Headkrack Looks Of 2017 Pt. 2 [PHOTOS]

Headkrack Looks Of 2017 Pt. 2 [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Mel B Ordered To Pay $500K In Spousal…
 22 hours ago
12.14.17
Rape Case Against Nelly Officially Dropped
 22 hours ago
12.14.17
Omarosa Gives Interview On ‘Good Morning America’ After…
 23 hours ago
12.14.17
La La Anthony Lands Recurring Role On FOX’s…
 1 week ago
12.07.17
Discovery Buys Majority Stake In OWN Network, Oprah…
 1 week ago
12.05.17
Rev. Al Sharpton Aims To Help Meek Mill,…
 2 weeks ago
11.28.17
2018 Grammy Award Nominations Announced, Jay-Z + Kendrick…
 2 weeks ago
11.28.17
‘Let’s Play The Reboot Game: 10 Shows We…
 3 weeks ago
11.24.17
From Khadijah James To Joan Clayton – Classic…
 3 weeks ago
11.23.17
Family Affair: The Best Movies To Watch With…
 3 weeks ago
11.22.17
Tyra Banks Makes Triumphant Return In New ‘ANTM’…
 3 weeks ago
11.21.17
Judge Orders Tyrese To Refrain From Spanking Daughter,…
 3 weeks ago
11.21.17
Colin Kaepernick Speaks To Meek Mill, Says ‘He’s…
 3 weeks ago
11.21.17
EXCLUSIVE: First Pics Of Serena Williams Wedding
 4 weeks ago
11.20.17
Photos