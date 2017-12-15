Headkrack Blazes Sway’s “Five Fingers Of Death Freestyle” [VIDEO]

Headkrack was a guest on the popular XM radio show, “Sway In The Morning.” Since Sway knows what’s really good, he was sure to have Headkrack tackle the Five Fingers of Death Freestyle, which requires its MCs to freestyle to five different beats.

Headkrack, who is no stranger to the task of simply dropping bars on ’em off the top of his dome, set the room ablaze. Those who have never seen a Flow & Go over here at “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” were surprised, but everybody else knows that when Headkrack comes to rap, he plays no game! Check it out in the video above.

Listen to "The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

