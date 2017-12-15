The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Psychic Wayne Says There's More To The Story Of Omarosa Getting Fired [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 41 mins ago
Psychic Wayne was hanging out at “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!” He stuck around and chatted about the days hottest topics with Juicy. They touched on the big Destiny’s Child reunion that is supposed to take place next year, recent sexual harassment allegations against Tavis Smiley, and more.

Plus, he sheds some light on Omarosa alleged firing from the White House. Although Omarosa denies that she has been fired, Psychic Wayne says she was fired indeed. And not only that, but this is only the beginning of her story. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from RSMS Uncut on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

Photos