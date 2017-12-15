Russell Simmons Say’s He Didn’t Rape No One!!

Russell Simmons Say’s He Didn’t Rape No One!!

2017 Make A Wish Gala

Source: Tiffany Rose / Getty

Folk’s have struck a nerve with Russell Simmons that has brought forth a reaction out of him.

Russell Simmons has made the hit list of the recent Hollywood sexual harassment scandals that have been springing up in the news with someone new almost daily.

Russell Simmons had been pretty low key about the accusations until 3 of the 4 accusers, according to a New York Post interview, says that Russell Simmons raped them.

In recent interviews, four women spoke on the record about a pattern of violent sexual behavior by Mr. Simmons, disclosing incidents from 1988 to 2014. Three of the women say that he raped them.

In each case, numerous friends and associates said they were told of the incidents at the time. The women said they were inspired to come forward in the aftermath of the accusations against Harvey Weinstein, as victims’ stories have been newly elevated and more often believed.

Now Russel Simmons is having a hold up playa moment,  WTH!!

After Russell Simmons was told of the accusations that the 3 women made, he then released a statement stating:

“I vehemently deny all these allegations. These horrific accusations have shocked me to my core and all of my relations have been consensual.”

Uncle Rush also took his social media to say, hell to the naw, he ain’t raped no one. Everything that has ever gone down in his life has been consensual and lawful. (see his post below)

