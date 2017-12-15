Chanté Moore Accused Of Using Stolen Millions To Finance Her “Career”

Singer Chante Moore is in a bit of legal trouble after being accused of using millions of dollars in stolen money to finance her comeback. According to The Blast, the unnamed accusers say Moore knowingly accepted money that was fraudulently obtained by a criminal enterprise and using it to produce her latest album and artificially inflate her sales. The guys who were ripped off claim their money was used to open a hair bar in Georgia, buy a house, and support Moore’s career.

Specifically, the lawsuit claims money was stolen and used to buy Moore plane tickets for her musical tour, lavish her with gifts, fund the production of and marketing campaign for her seventh album, “The Rise of the Phoenix,” and even to “pay off her significant personal debt.” The plaintiffs says there’s no way she didn’t know the money was stolen, and want it back! Read More

See the new Christmas music video by Chante’ Moore “Cover Me In Snow” below

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: