Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Yikes! Here’s Why The Saying “Don’t Feed The Sharks” Exists

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 39 mins ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
Sharks

Source: Barcroft Barcroft Media / Getty

The worst things you could do as a newly married woman is cheat, or die.

One newlywed couple almost experienced the latter when the bride was attacked by a nurse shark that took a bite out of her arm as her husband recorded her swimming in the Caribbean Ocean.

 

According to reports, “Nurse sharks are generally thought to be less harmful to humans than other species such as great whites, but a study in the Journal of Plastic, Reconstructive and Aesthetic Surgery shows nurse sharks rank fourth in documented bites.”

But this isn’t the first time a video of the misjudged predator attacking someone has gone viral. Hit the flip for more — but be prepared. Some of the footage is graphic.

1 2 3Next page »

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Mel B Ordered To Pay $500K In Spousal…
 22 hours ago
12.14.17
Rape Case Against Nelly Officially Dropped
 22 hours ago
12.14.17
Omarosa Gives Interview On ‘Good Morning America’ After…
 23 hours ago
12.14.17
La La Anthony Lands Recurring Role On FOX’s…
 1 week ago
12.07.17
Discovery Buys Majority Stake In OWN Network, Oprah…
 1 week ago
12.05.17
Rev. Al Sharpton Aims To Help Meek Mill,…
 2 weeks ago
11.28.17
2018 Grammy Award Nominations Announced, Jay-Z + Kendrick…
 2 weeks ago
11.28.17
‘Let’s Play The Reboot Game: 10 Shows We…
 3 weeks ago
11.24.17
From Khadijah James To Joan Clayton – Classic…
 3 weeks ago
11.23.17
Family Affair: The Best Movies To Watch With…
 3 weeks ago
11.22.17
Tyra Banks Makes Triumphant Return In New ‘ANTM’…
 3 weeks ago
11.21.17
Judge Orders Tyrese To Refrain From Spanking Daughter,…
 3 weeks ago
11.21.17
Colin Kaepernick Speaks To Meek Mill, Says ‘He’s…
 3 weeks ago
11.21.17
EXCLUSIVE: First Pics Of Serena Williams Wedding
 4 weeks ago
11.20.17
Photos