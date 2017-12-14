SMH: Here’s How Warren Sapp Defended Himself Against Sexual Harassment Allegations

Photo by

News
Home > News

SMH: Here’s How Warren Sapp Defended Himself Against Sexual Harassment Allegations

The former NFL player is rightfully being slammed on social media.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 3 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

In October, Jami Cantor,  a wardrobe stylist for the NFL network from 2006 until 2016, filed a lawsuit against NFL Enterprises in Los Angeles Superior Court. She alleged age discrimination, sexual harassment and a hostile work environment. Several people were named in the lawsuit, including Marshall Faulk, Ike Taylor, and Heath Evans. All three of them have been suspended.

Warren Sapp was mentioned in the lawsuit but he is not a defendant. However, Cantor claimed that Sapp gave her sex toys as Christmas gifts, showed her nude pictures of women he allegedly slept with and urinated in front of her. Warren decide to respond and it didn’t go over well.

First, he went on a radio show this morning and told host Andy Slater, “Ain’t no #MeToo. There’s no sexual harassment. No way, no how. I was raised better.” He added, “I didn’t urinate in front of anybody. And if I walked in a bathroom with you, you would walk out. Any human being on earth would walk out.’’ And as far as the sex toys, he claims “makeup ladies’’ at the network asked him to bring them novelty lipstick and eyeliner. Warren said, “It wasn’t about sex” and Cantor wasn’t even the room.

Warren’s defense didn’t stop there. He also headed to Twitter — never a good place  to defend yourself against any accusations — showing the sex toys he gave away. See the foolishness below:

Yep, you read that right. Warren wrote, “I’m sorry thought they was cute!” Then, he posted another tweet with same photo and the caption, “Now you’re thinking about sleeping with me!?” Mr. Sapp was dragged all over  the Internet, see below:

Mr. Sapp better be careful, he is not a defendant now, but a quick filing could change everything.

 SOURCE: Tampa Bay Times,

SEE ALSO: 

Embattled Rep. John Conyers Announces His Immediate Retirement

Grab Em By The P***y: Trump Caught Bragging On Tape About Groping Women

US-VOTE-2012-ELECTION-OBAMA

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

45 photos Launch gallery

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

Continue reading 55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
La La Anthony Lands Recurring Role On FOX’s…
 7 days ago
12.07.17
Discovery Buys Majority Stake In OWN Network, Oprah…
 1 week ago
12.05.17
Rev. Al Sharpton Aims To Help Meek Mill,…
 2 weeks ago
11.28.17
2018 Grammy Award Nominations Announced, Jay-Z + Kendrick…
 2 weeks ago
11.28.17
‘Let’s Play The Reboot Game: 10 Shows We…
 3 weeks ago
11.24.17
From Khadijah James To Joan Clayton – Classic…
 3 weeks ago
11.23.17
Family Affair: The Best Movies To Watch With…
 3 weeks ago
11.22.17
Tyra Banks Makes Triumphant Return In New ‘ANTM’…
 3 weeks ago
11.21.17
Judge Orders Tyrese To Refrain From Spanking Daughter,…
 3 weeks ago
11.21.17
Colin Kaepernick Speaks To Meek Mill, Says ‘He’s…
 3 weeks ago
11.21.17
EXCLUSIVE: First Pics Of Serena Williams Wedding
 3 weeks ago
11.20.17
Serena Williams And Alexis Ohanian Tie The Knot…
 4 weeks ago
11.18.17
Tyrese’s Ex Demands He Get A Mental Evaluation…
 4 weeks ago
11.16.17
Mariah Carey Cancels Several Tour Dates For Upcoming…
 4 weeks ago
11.16.17
Photos