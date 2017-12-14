Report: Omarosa Just Got Fired By Trump For The Second Time

She’s fired! Well, that’s not what the White House is saying. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the White House’s lyin’ press secretary, told the Associated Press that Omarosa Manigault Newman “resigned” from her position as director of communications for the White House Office of Public Liaison. Clearly, Sarah is lying again.

Despite the fibs, April Ryan told CNN that early this morning she received a text from a close source, which read, “Mission accomplished.” After the Republican’s epic loss in Alabama, Ryan claimed “something happened last night” and “there was drama” for Omarosa. Ryan also said, “It was not an easy out.” Ryan wrote on Twitter that Omarosa was escorted out of the White House:

I heard there was drama and she was escorted out of the building and off campus — AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) December 13, 2017

In 2004, Omarosa was fired from The Apprentice and 13 years later she is fired again by Donald Trump. Will this inspire her to get out of the sunken place?

