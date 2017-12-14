Report: Omarosa Just Got Fired By Trump For The Second Time

Photo by

Uncategorized
Home > Uncategorized

Report: Omarosa Just Got Fired By Trump For The Second Time

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 3 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
US-TRUMP-POLITICS

Source: DOMINICK REUTER / Getty

April Ryan spilled the tea.

 

She’s fired! Well, that’s not what the White House is saying. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the White House’s lyin’ press secretary, told the Associated Press that Omarosa Manigault Newman “resigned” from her position as director of communications for the White House Office of Public Liaison. Clearly, Sarah is lying again.

Despite the fibs, April Ryan told CNN that early this morning she received a text from a close source, which read, “Mission accomplished.” After the Republican’s epic loss in Alabama, Ryan claimed “something happened last night” and “there was drama” for Omarosa. Ryan also said, “It was not an easy out.” Ryan wrote on Twitter that Omarosa was escorted out of the White House:

In 2004, Omarosa was fired from The Apprentice and 13 years later she is fired again by Donald Trump. Will this inspire her to get out of the sunken place?

SOURCE: CBS News

SEE ALSO:

Will Alabama’s Black Voters Turnout For Crucial Senate Race?

President Donald Trump’s Voter Fraud Claims Could Lead To More Voter Suppression

 

ARTICLE FROM: HelloBeautiful.com

Article Courtesy of CBS News and HelloBeautiful

Picture Courtesy of Dominick Reuter, Getty Images, and HelloBeautiful

Tweet Courtesy of Twitter and HelloBeautiful

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
La La Anthony Lands Recurring Role On FOX’s…
 7 days ago
12.07.17
Discovery Buys Majority Stake In OWN Network, Oprah…
 1 week ago
12.05.17
Rev. Al Sharpton Aims To Help Meek Mill,…
 2 weeks ago
11.28.17
2018 Grammy Award Nominations Announced, Jay-Z + Kendrick…
 2 weeks ago
11.28.17
‘Let’s Play The Reboot Game: 10 Shows We…
 3 weeks ago
11.24.17
From Khadijah James To Joan Clayton – Classic…
 3 weeks ago
11.23.17
Family Affair: The Best Movies To Watch With…
 3 weeks ago
11.22.17
Tyra Banks Makes Triumphant Return In New ‘ANTM’…
 3 weeks ago
11.21.17
Judge Orders Tyrese To Refrain From Spanking Daughter,…
 3 weeks ago
11.21.17
Colin Kaepernick Speaks To Meek Mill, Says ‘He’s…
 3 weeks ago
11.21.17
EXCLUSIVE: First Pics Of Serena Williams Wedding
 3 weeks ago
11.20.17
Serena Williams And Alexis Ohanian Tie The Knot…
 4 weeks ago
11.18.17
Tyrese’s Ex Demands He Get A Mental Evaluation…
 4 weeks ago
11.16.17
Mariah Carey Cancels Several Tour Dates For Upcoming…
 4 weeks ago
11.16.17
Photos