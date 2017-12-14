Net Neutrality And How It Affects The Black Community
In case you need a reminder to send that “RESIST” text to 50409.
Posted 3 hours ago
@Kyled_kid blessed the timeline with a lesson on the importance of protecting Net Neutrality.
Text: “RESIST” to 50409
In the poll I posted yesterday more than 50% said they didn't know about Net Neutrality rules or only read a little on it.. so let's go over this first. #NetNeutrality
— Kyle D. Kidd (@kyled_kidd) December 13, 2017
When you log into your computer or phone on a daily basis, it's almost second nature for you to connect to the internet. You expect for this to happen since you paid for this service. You know that since you paid your cable or phone bill, you are entitled to full internet access.
— Kyle D. Kidd (@kyled_kidd) December 13, 2017
#NetNeutrality in a sense puts us in control of what we see on the internet. It's the basic principle impressed upon the FCC (Federal Communication Commission) that prohibits them from slowing down, speeding up, blocking any content, apps, or websites for our use.
— Kyle D. Kidd (@kyled_kidd) December 13, 2017
But recently Trump's appointed FCC chairman, Ajit Pai, wants to have this plan removed enforcing a internet-killing plan. If this goes into place here are some expected consequences:
— Kyle D. Kidd (@kyled_kidd) December 13, 2017
Which internet provider (Cable and/ or Phone company) do you and your family have a plan with?
— Kyle D. Kidd (@kyled_kidd) December 13, 2017
Did you know that all companies listed about will now have full access to charging you for extra data to gain access internet content? Same thing for apps as well for all my Netflix, Pandora, Spotify, Apple Music, and Tidal users. #NetNeutrality
— Kyle D. Kidd (@kyled_kidd) December 13, 2017
2. Downfall for Small Business: Small businesses in general but in this case black small business would not be able to compete on a internet without Net Neutrality. With larger corporations now in charge of approving and denying internet content, they can overshadow S Businesses.
— Kyle D. Kidd (@kyled_kidd) December 13, 2017
In turn, economic disparities within our community with deepen even more. It's critical that small businesses have full, free access to the internet to create a market, advertise and sell their products. They deserve to reach more customers too.
— Kyle D. Kidd (@kyled_kidd) December 13, 2017
3. Less Consumer Options: With #NetNeutrality in place this allows top companies to block you from seeing any competing companies websites in an effort to stop you from finding a better deal.
— Kyle D. Kidd (@kyled_kidd) December 13, 2017
4. Censorship: Political views that may be contrary to what our country or Trump's administration believes may be blocked from the internet. If you are against our government, we may not even be able to hear your voice anymore. (Pay attention: Black people) #NetNeutrality
— Kyle D. Kidd (@kyled_kidd) December 13, 2017
So now how it affects black people… *cough cough* let's get started… #NetNeutrality
— Kyle D. Kidd (@kyled_kidd) December 13, 2017
Since we have moved into this new age of technology, the internet for POC has served as a platform for us to express social issues, demand racial and social justice for all.
— Kyle D. Kidd (@kyled_kidd) December 13, 2017
Without net neutrality, companies could block speech and prevent us from freely speaking online. In sum, blacks would lose their voices and Social Activism will cease to exist. I.E. no more #blacklivesmatter #NetNeutrality
— Kyle D. Kidd (@kyled_kidd) December 13, 2017
What can we do now? FCC Chairman will vote December 14th on his Net-Neutrality killing plan. It's vital for the future of the internet to vote and spread this thread. In 2 days, the face of our country will change as we know it. The internet will become a commodity over necessity
— Kyle D. Kidd (@kyled_kidd) December 13, 2017
For my folks that like a visual breakdown, this is basically what's going to happen. #NetNeutrality pic.twitter.com/askOdPFbxf
— Kyle D. Kidd (@kyled_kidd) December 13, 2017
Don't wake up December 14th mad when you see this when you trying get on @instagram @Twitter or @facebook ! #netneutrality pic.twitter.com/13R2WKpnuJ
— Kyle D. Kidd (@kyled_kidd) December 13, 2017