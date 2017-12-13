News
Home > News

Apple Now Allows Users To Pre-Order Apps

Will you take advantage of the new App Store feature?

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 11 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment
Twitter Is Said to Be Discussing a Possible Takeover

Source: Chesnot / Getty

iPhone users can now reserve and review apps ahead of time thanks to new iOS 11 update.

Mashable reports:

Apple launched a new feature that lets you pre-order from the App Store.

Announced on Monday, the change allows developers to make new iOS 11 apps available for pre-order up to 90 days before release.

Before the app is released, users will be able to see the app’s product page and order the app in advance (whether it’s a free or paid app). Once the app is released, you’ll be notified and the app will automatically download to your iPhone. If you paid for the app, you’ll be charged before download.

Developers will be able to submit a version update and change the availability or pricing during the pre-order period. If the price changes during this time, you’ll be charged the lower amount, so there’s no dodgy price hikes afoot.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
La La Anthony Lands Recurring Role On FOX’s…
 7 days ago
12.07.17
Discovery Buys Majority Stake In OWN Network, Oprah…
 1 week ago
12.05.17
Rev. Al Sharpton Aims To Help Meek Mill,…
 2 weeks ago
11.28.17
2018 Grammy Award Nominations Announced, Jay-Z + Kendrick…
 2 weeks ago
11.28.17
‘Let’s Play The Reboot Game: 10 Shows We…
 3 weeks ago
11.24.17
From Khadijah James To Joan Clayton – Classic…
 3 weeks ago
11.23.17
Family Affair: The Best Movies To Watch With…
 3 weeks ago
11.22.17
Tyra Banks Makes Triumphant Return In New ‘ANTM’…
 3 weeks ago
11.21.17
Judge Orders Tyrese To Refrain From Spanking Daughter,…
 3 weeks ago
11.21.17
Colin Kaepernick Speaks To Meek Mill, Says ‘He’s…
 3 weeks ago
11.21.17
EXCLUSIVE: First Pics Of Serena Williams Wedding
 3 weeks ago
11.20.17
Serena Williams And Alexis Ohanian Tie The Knot…
 4 weeks ago
11.18.17
Tyrese’s Ex Demands He Get A Mental Evaluation…
 4 weeks ago
11.16.17
Mariah Carey Cancels Several Tour Dates For Upcoming…
 4 weeks ago
11.16.17
Photos