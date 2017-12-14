Chris Brown Releases Deluxe Edition Of “Heartbreak On A Full Moon” With 12 New Songs

Chris Brown Releases Deluxe Edition Of “Heartbreak On A Full Moon” With 12 New Songs

Stream the deluxe edition of Chris Brown’s latest double album “Heartbreak On A Full Moon.”

Over the past couple weeks, we’ve seen several artists release deluxe editions of their respective albums with new songs being added to it, including DRAM, Kodak Black, & Lil Uzi Vert being some of those artists, and now Chris Brown is joining in on the fun. At midnight Wednesday, Chris decided to surprise fans and release the deluxe edition of his latest double album Heartbreak On A Full Moon, which he dubbed as Deluxe Edition: Cuffing Season – 12 Days of Christmas.

