Jada Pinkett Smith slams Golden Globes snub of ‘Girls Trip,’ Tiffany Haddish

Jada Pinkett Smith is not taking the omission of her film and its breakout star (Tiffany Haddish) from Monday’s Golden Globe nominations lightly. The “Girls Trip” star took to Twitter on Tuesday to voice her discontent, alleging that the Hollywood Foreign Press Assn. did not even watch the film.

“I’m not upset about @TiffanyHaddish or @GirlsTripMovie not getting a [nomination]… I’m discouraged about the fact that the Hollywood Foreign Press/@goldenglobes wouldn’t even WATCH the movie,” she wrote.

Girls Trip was one of the most successful films this summer & Tiff was hands down the funniest person on screen in 2017 and we couldn't get eyes on the film or a press conference. How could a nom happen & how much more critical acclaim must a movie have to simply get a screening? — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) December 12, 2017

