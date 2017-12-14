Jada Pinkett Smith slams Golden Globes snub of ‘Girls Trip,’ Tiffany Haddish

0 reads Leave a comment
Via | LA Times
Jada Pinkett Smith is not taking the omission of her film and its breakout star (Tiffany Haddish) from Monday’s Golden Globe nominations lightly. The “Girls Trip” star took to Twitter on Tuesday to voice her discontent, alleging that the Hollywood Foreign Press Assn. did not even watch the film.
“I’m not upset about @TiffanyHaddish or @GirlsTripMovie not getting a [nomination]… I’m discouraged about the fact that the Hollywood Foreign Press/@goldenglobes wouldn’t even WATCH the movie,” she wrote.
