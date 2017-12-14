Jada Pinkett Smith slams Golden Globes snub of ‘Girls Trip,’ Tiffany Haddish

Photo by

9 O'Clock News
Home > 9 O'Clock News

Jada Pinkett Smith slams Golden Globes snub of ‘Girls Trip,’ Tiffany Haddish

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 3 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
Girls Trip Paris Premiere At Cinema UGC Cine Cite Bercy

Source: Kristy Sparow / Getty

Via | LA Times

Jada Pinkett Smith is not taking the omission of her film and its breakout star (Tiffany Haddish) from Monday’s Golden Globe nominations lightly. The “Girls Trip” star took to Twitter on Tuesday to voice her discontent, alleging that the Hollywood Foreign Press Assn. did not even watch the film.

“I’m not upset about @TiffanyHaddish or @GirlsTripMovie not getting a [nomination]… I’m discouraged about the fact that the Hollywood Foreign Press/@goldenglobes wouldn’t even WATCH the movie,” she wrote.

READ MORE

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
La La Anthony Lands Recurring Role On FOX’s…
 7 days ago
12.07.17
Discovery Buys Majority Stake In OWN Network, Oprah…
 1 week ago
12.05.17
Rev. Al Sharpton Aims To Help Meek Mill,…
 2 weeks ago
11.28.17
2018 Grammy Award Nominations Announced, Jay-Z + Kendrick…
 2 weeks ago
11.28.17
‘Let’s Play The Reboot Game: 10 Shows We…
 3 weeks ago
11.24.17
From Khadijah James To Joan Clayton – Classic…
 3 weeks ago
11.23.17
Family Affair: The Best Movies To Watch With…
 3 weeks ago
11.22.17
Tyra Banks Makes Triumphant Return In New ‘ANTM’…
 3 weeks ago
11.21.17
Judge Orders Tyrese To Refrain From Spanking Daughter,…
 3 weeks ago
11.21.17
Colin Kaepernick Speaks To Meek Mill, Says ‘He’s…
 3 weeks ago
11.21.17
EXCLUSIVE: First Pics Of Serena Williams Wedding
 3 weeks ago
11.20.17
Serena Williams And Alexis Ohanian Tie The Knot…
 4 weeks ago
11.18.17
Tyrese’s Ex Demands He Get A Mental Evaluation…
 4 weeks ago
11.16.17
Mariah Carey Cancels Several Tour Dates For Upcoming…
 4 weeks ago
11.16.17
Photos