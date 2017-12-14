BEAUTIFUL NEWS: 16-Year-Old Black Student Accepted To Harvard

16-year-old Ayrton Little is going viral after video of him being accepted into Harvard is circulating social media. Ayrton is surrounded by his fellow classmates as he opens an e-mail from Harvard. The moment he realizes he’s been accepted will warm your heart.
Ayrton was admitted into Harvard’s Early Action program. Harvard admitted 964 students early admission, the Harvard Gazette reports. African-Americans make up 13.9 percent of students admitted early.
Ayrton took to Twitter to share his #BlackBoyJoy, which encouraged other early acceptance students to share their acceptance letters.
Congratulations to all the graduating classes this year!
