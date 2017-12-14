Music
Home > Music

BEAUTIFUL NEWS: 16-Year-Old Black Student Accepted To Harvard

The #BlackBoyJoy spilleth over.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 3 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

16-year-old Ayrton Little is going viral after video of him being accepted into Harvard is circulating social media. Ayrton is surrounded by his fellow classmates as he opens an e-mail from Harvard. The moment he realizes he’s been accepted will warm your heart.

Ayrton was admitted into Harvard’s Early Action program. Harvard admitted 964 students early admission, the Harvard Gazette reports. African-Americans make up 13.9 percent of students admitted early.

Ayrton took to Twitter to share his #BlackBoyJoy, which encouraged other early acceptance students to share their acceptance letters.

Congratulations to all the graduating classes this year!

RELATED STORIES:

Malia Obama Caught Kissing Mystery Man At Harvard Football Game

#BlackBoyJoy: Chance The Rapper, Kenan Thompson Sing ‘Come Back Barack’ On ‘SNL’

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
La La Anthony Lands Recurring Role On FOX’s…
 7 days ago
12.07.17
Discovery Buys Majority Stake In OWN Network, Oprah…
 1 week ago
12.05.17
Rev. Al Sharpton Aims To Help Meek Mill,…
 2 weeks ago
11.28.17
2018 Grammy Award Nominations Announced, Jay-Z + Kendrick…
 2 weeks ago
11.28.17
‘Let’s Play The Reboot Game: 10 Shows We…
 3 weeks ago
11.24.17
From Khadijah James To Joan Clayton – Classic…
 3 weeks ago
11.23.17
Family Affair: The Best Movies To Watch With…
 3 weeks ago
11.22.17
Tyra Banks Makes Triumphant Return In New ‘ANTM’…
 3 weeks ago
11.21.17
Judge Orders Tyrese To Refrain From Spanking Daughter,…
 3 weeks ago
11.21.17
Colin Kaepernick Speaks To Meek Mill, Says ‘He’s…
 3 weeks ago
11.21.17
EXCLUSIVE: First Pics Of Serena Williams Wedding
 3 weeks ago
11.20.17
Serena Williams And Alexis Ohanian Tie The Knot…
 4 weeks ago
11.18.17
Tyrese’s Ex Demands He Get A Mental Evaluation…
 4 weeks ago
11.16.17
Mariah Carey Cancels Several Tour Dates For Upcoming…
 4 weeks ago
11.16.17
Photos