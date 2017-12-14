Everything You Want And Need To Know About LeToya Luckett’s Couture Wedding Look

Written By: Hello Beautiful Staff

LeToya Luckett got married this past weekend, creating an endless buzz on her beautiful wedding and dress. The beautiful bride wore a uniquely designed gown by Vera Wang.

Later in the evening, LeToya switched it up and got into a beautiful dress designed by Nardos Design.

Our beautiful bride @letoyaluckett @stylistjbolin A post shared by Nardos Design (@nardosdesign) on Dec 12, 2017 at 5:35pm PST

The dress came with trumpet designs on the back and around the bottom, giving a very fitting theme to announce a stunning bride! The gown stood out, of course in a gleaming white color, headlining the wedding’s official colors of white, black and red. Definitely a classy and couture look!

The celebration was filled with class, with the couple’s love for each other being expressed on fancy pastries. Nice!

Mr. & Mrs. Walker 12.10.17 #walkerdowntheaisle A post shared by LeToya Luckett-Walker (@letoyaluckett) on Dec 11, 2017 at 9:58pm PST

The themed colors were classically present throughout the ceremony, from LeToya’s deep red lip color to the bridesmaids’ long black dresses that came in different designs. The handsome groom kept the theme going as well, wearing a black and white tux with a rose and baby-breath in place of a handkerchief.

So much inspiration, class and beauty! Congratulations, LeToya! #TeamBeautiful is so excited for you.

