Rickey Smiley Says “Stop Letting People Use You” [VIDEO]

Rickey Smiley had something on his chest this morning that he wanted to talk with fans about. He spoke about the words “no” and “manipulation”. These words cause some people to be taken advantage of because they don’t know how to use the word “no,” which allows them to be manipulated.

Rickey also talked about why he prefers people to text him rather than call him. When people want something and they call it doesn’t allow you time. Rickey mentioned that when they text you that gives you time to think about what they sent you and decide how you will answer. Another piece of advice was to teach people how to treat us.

A lot of times people will put their problems on you and it leaves you not only with your own battles, but theirs as well. Rickey said, “Stop letting people manipulate you for there own needs.” He also spoke on the fact that when friends get mad that you say “no” it just means they really aren’t your friends. Listen to this powerful message and tell us what you think of it.

