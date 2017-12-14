Why K. Michelle Decided To Get Booty Implants [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

It’s about that time for Gary With Da Tea to give us some updates in celebrity news. Recently, K. Michelle spoke out about getting surgery and removing her booty implants. She called the implants “foreign objects” and spoke about how on January 12th she is getting them removed.

She spoke about how it was a trend and that she felt insecure about her body. He also spoke about Kodak Black having to pay $4200 a month in child support. It might be a lot for a new artist to pay, but the judge has ordered that.

