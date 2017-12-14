Kendrick Lamar Talks About The Moment He Knew He Was Going To Make It [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Kendrick Lamar is one of the most successful rappers out right now. While interviewing with Howard Stern, Lamar talked about being a hype man on his friends tour. While on tour they stopped at Chili’s and he received a phone calling saying Dr. Dre loved his music.

Dr. Dre called him in and put on a beat and asked him to write something. When Lamar was in the booth he knew that was the day he arrived and was going to make it. In other news, Roy Moore demands a recount after losing to Doug Jones.

