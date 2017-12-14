22 HOT Song’s Of 2017 [LISTEN]

0 reads Leave a comment
As 2017 wraps up, we’re looking back at some of the hottest songs of the year. We had bangers from DJ Khaled, Lil Uzi Vert, Future, Migos, and of course, the artist of the year, Cardi B.
Below are 22 of our favorite songs! Subscribe to our Spotify page weekly playlists.
WATCH: Women Who Slayed 2017!
Best of 2017: Black Girl Magic [PHOTOS]
Best of 2017: Black Girl Magic [PHOTOS]
Erykah Badu
Erykah Badu
Cardi B
Cardi B
Rihanna
Rihanna
SZA
SZA
Issa Rae
Issa Rae
H.E.R.
H.E.R.
Kehlani
Kehlani
Beyoncé
Beyoncé
Serena Williams
Serena Williams
Taraji P. Henson
Taraji P. Henson
Solange Knowles
Solange Knowles
Dawn Richard
Nicki Minaj
Nicki Minaj
Remy Ma
Toni Braxton
Toni Braxton
Ledisi
Jhene Aiko
Duckie Thot
Tiffany Haddish
Regina Hall
