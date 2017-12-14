The Wake Up: Roy Moore Is A Loser, Black Women Saved The Day And Twitter Rejoices

Pedophilia and Racism Loses

All of the analysts said it wasn’t possible. Alabama is a seriously red state and we haven’t seen an Alabama Democratic Senator in over two decades. Nonetheless, Trump’s vile ways and Roy Moore’s hatred was not accepted by Alabama voters. Doug Jones won the high-stakes special election — even though Roy Moore still hasn’t conceded. Check out a clip of his humble acceptance speech.

#DougJones telling the Senate to fund CHIP before he gets there. #AlabamaSenateElection pic.twitter.com/UgGwwEQ3Pp — Erick Fernandez (@ErickFernandez) December 13, 2017

Big Thanks To Black Women

Without the Black vote, and especially Black women, we would have a pedophile in the U.S. Senate. The Black vote is what gave Doug Jones his victory in the Republican state. See the breakdown below:

once again let us all thank black women for leading the way pic.twitter.com/2PHqltwhMr — ankur thakkar (@ankurthakkar) December 13, 2017

That said, let’s hope the Democratic party understands the power of the Black vote and doesn’t have to “scramble” at the last minute. Outreach to the Black community must be thorough and shouldn’t require the threat of a crazy, like Roy Moore, for us to be acknowledged. Democrats cannot win any election without the majority of Black and brown people.

Twitter Rejoices

Twitter exploded in joy. See the hilarious reactions below.

moral of the #alabamasenateelection story: black women save the day again. pic.twitter.com/Vs7YNUnypb — paige against the machine (@paige_meowster) December 13, 2017

Black women looking at white women tonight like, "Don't worry. We took care of it…again." #ALSenate #AlabamaSenateElection pic.twitter.com/a7cfvEX9ct — Billy Procida (@TheBillyProcida) December 13, 2017

Once again, shoutout to the Black Women for bringing in some common sense #AlabamaSenateElection pic.twitter.com/kixxIolibk — #STT 💥 (@_StephenSZN) December 13, 2017

black women of Alabama walking into work tomorrow knowing they defeated their MAGA coworkers. pic.twitter.com/aUxxba3hkt — . (@_Vaun) December 13, 2017

What a beautiful Wednesday morning!

