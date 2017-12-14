Feature Story
Politician Gets Schooled On National TV And It’s Absolutely Delicious

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 3 hours ago
Japan Reacts To U.S. Presidential Election

Source: The Asahi Shimbun / Getty

Roy Moore likely lost last night’s election in Alabama due to his supporters (and those who advise him) not being very bright. Ted Crockett, a spokesperson for the Moore campaign, spoke to CNN’s Jake Tapper about gays, Moore’s sexual molestation allegations and more. However, when the subject of Muslims being sworn into office came up, that’s when things got really awkward.

Crockett says Muslims cannot legally hold office because they are unable to swear on the Christian Bible. According to Jake Tapper, that’s fake news.

Watch the video below.

Well, that was embarrassing.

