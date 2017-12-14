Feature Story
Kendrick Lamar Explains How He Was “Probably’ Abducted By Aliens As A Kid

The rapper stands his ground on a childhood memory.

Kendrick Lamar recently did an interview with Howard Stern and they talked about his relationship to Dr. Dre, how Prince was almost on To Pimp a Butterfly, and a notable childhood memory.

According to Kendrick, he saw aliens when he was a kid.

“I’m going to stand my ground to this: Yes. I did. Nobody believed me then and they don’t believe me now,” Lamar said. “It’s just something I can’t really describe, because it just sounds like, ‘Okay, you just saw a dart go past. That shit don’t make sense.’ I remember this and words can’t describe it. It’s just a surreal moment.”

Kendrick was then asked if he thinks he was abducted. “I probably did,” he said. “That’s probably why I’m doing music right now. Who knows. They probably gave me the energy…You know.”

It seems like some fans aren’t fazed by Kendrick’s bizarre story.

Ride-or-dies to the fullest.

You can check out Kendrick’s full interview with Howard Stern here.

