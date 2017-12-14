Feature Story
Colorado Teacher Resigns After Writing He Wants To ‘Kill Children’

Clearly, the kids didn't take too kindly to Mr. Burghart's note.

Nobody’s safe now that everybody owns a smartphone.

A teacher by the name of Kris Burghart was placed on administrative leave after he was caught getting a little spicy with his students. During quiet time, Burghart wrote via projector “Silent reading … I want to kill children but I am a loving Christian man who never would hurt a flee so please sit down and read,” according to Daily Mail.

After he was suspended from the teaching job at Otho E. Stuart Middle School in Commerce City, Colorado, Burghart went ahead and resigned—but oddly enough, parents want him reinstated, as they say he is the “greatest teacher.”

Do you think his note was a big deal? See a photo of teach and his note here and chime in.

