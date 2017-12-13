The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Benjamin Crump Gives Us Theories Behind The Killing Of Tupac [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 2 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment

Benjamin Crump talks to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” about the show, “Who Killed Tupac.” There are a lot of theories that has developed over time about his murder. Crump mentioned that on the show tonight they will talk about Shug Knight being the intended target.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

vWith each show many feel like they find out so many different things. Crump also talked about how Knight had police working for him. Knight also wanted the half billion dollar company, which at that time was a lot of money.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Was Tupac Really The Target The Night He Was Murdered? [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Benjamin Crump On How Tupac’s Murder Didn’t Get Treated Justly By The Law [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Jada Pinkett Smith Reveals Surprising New Info About Her Friendship With Tupac [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest:

Iyanla Vanzant

Rickey Smiley: Best Of 2017, Part 2 [PHOTOS]

100 photos Launch gallery

Rickey Smiley: Best Of 2017, Part 2 [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Rickey Smiley: Best Of 2017, Part 2 [PHOTOS]

Rickey Smiley: Best Of 2017, Part 2 [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
La La Anthony Lands Recurring Role On FOX’s…
 6 days ago
12.07.17
Discovery Buys Majority Stake In OWN Network, Oprah…
 1 week ago
12.05.17
Rev. Al Sharpton Aims To Help Meek Mill,…
 2 weeks ago
11.28.17
2018 Grammy Award Nominations Announced, Jay-Z + Kendrick…
 2 weeks ago
11.28.17
‘Let’s Play The Reboot Game: 10 Shows We…
 3 weeks ago
11.24.17
From Khadijah James To Joan Clayton – Classic…
 3 weeks ago
11.23.17
Family Affair: The Best Movies To Watch With…
 3 weeks ago
11.22.17
Tyra Banks Makes Triumphant Return In New ‘ANTM’…
 3 weeks ago
11.21.17
Judge Orders Tyrese To Refrain From Spanking Daughter,…
 3 weeks ago
11.21.17
Colin Kaepernick Speaks To Meek Mill, Says ‘He’s…
 3 weeks ago
11.21.17
EXCLUSIVE: First Pics Of Serena Williams Wedding
 3 weeks ago
11.20.17
Serena Williams And Alexis Ohanian Tie The Knot…
 4 weeks ago
11.18.17
Tyrese’s Ex Demands He Get A Mental Evaluation…
 4 weeks ago
11.16.17
Mariah Carey Cancels Several Tour Dates For Upcoming…
 4 weeks ago
11.16.17
Photos