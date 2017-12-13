Benjamin Crump Gives Us Theories Behind The Killing Of Tupac [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Benjamin Crump talks to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” about the show, “Who Killed Tupac.” There are a lot of theories that has developed over time about his murder. Crump mentioned that on the show tonight they will talk about Shug Knight being the intended target.

With each show many feel like they find out so many different things. Crump also talked about how Knight had police working for him. Knight also wanted the half billion dollar company, which at that time was a lot of money.

