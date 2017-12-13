New York City Council Overdue For Its First Black Speaker

Photo by

News
Home > News

New York City Council Overdue For Its First Black Speaker

This is a shameful hypocrisy for a city that prides itself on diversity.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 2 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

Minority voices in New York are demanding long overdue change in leadership of the City Council, which has always had a White speaker. This lack of diversity is a shameful hypocrisy for a city that prides itself as a melting pot of races and ethnicities. There’s an opportunity to correct this situation, as several Black candidates compete in a field of eight for the second most powerful elected post in city government.

RELATED: ‘Shut Up And Sit Down’: Race Discussion Ends With Black Councilwomen Scolded By White Councilman

“New York advertises one thing. When you buy the product, you’re buying a rainbow. And when you get home you find out you have a white, vanilla ice cream cone and there is no rainbow inside, the Rev. Al Sharpton told The New York Times.

This year has seen several significant firsts for African-American candidates in municipal races. A couple of the highlights include LaToya Cantrell becoming the first woman elected mayor of New Orleans. The City councilwoman competed against Desiree Charbonnet, a former judge who is also African American. In Minnesota, Melvin Carter finished ahead of a large field of competitors to become St. Paul’s first Black mayor. And Keisha Bottoms continued a decades-long trend of Black Atlanta mayor in a city where gentrification has sharply reduced the African-American population.

In New York two White candidates appear to have the lead for City Council speaker, according to The Times. But some member of the Council’s Black, Latino and Asian Caucus have discussed unifying to call for the election of a candidate of color for the coveted post. The election will be held in January and victory requires winning a majority of votes from the Council’s 51 members. Behind the scenes, it’s a complicated process that also involves influence from party bosses in the five boroughs, union leaders and other elected officials outside the Council. Despite those outside voices, the councilmember must opt for diversity.

SOURCE:  The New York Times

SEE ALSO:

London Breed Becomes San Francisco’s First Black Woman Mayor After Ed Lee Dies

The Mother Of Bullied Kid Who Went Viral Is Exposed As A Racist

US-VOTE-2012-ELECTION-OBAMA

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

45 photos Launch gallery

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

Continue reading 55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
La La Anthony Lands Recurring Role On FOX’s…
 6 days ago
12.07.17
Discovery Buys Majority Stake In OWN Network, Oprah…
 1 week ago
12.05.17
Rev. Al Sharpton Aims To Help Meek Mill,…
 2 weeks ago
11.28.17
2018 Grammy Award Nominations Announced, Jay-Z + Kendrick…
 2 weeks ago
11.28.17
‘Let’s Play The Reboot Game: 10 Shows We…
 3 weeks ago
11.24.17
From Khadijah James To Joan Clayton – Classic…
 3 weeks ago
11.23.17
Family Affair: The Best Movies To Watch With…
 3 weeks ago
11.22.17
Tyra Banks Makes Triumphant Return In New ‘ANTM’…
 3 weeks ago
11.21.17
Judge Orders Tyrese To Refrain From Spanking Daughter,…
 3 weeks ago
11.21.17
Colin Kaepernick Speaks To Meek Mill, Says ‘He’s…
 3 weeks ago
11.21.17
EXCLUSIVE: First Pics Of Serena Williams Wedding
 3 weeks ago
11.20.17
Serena Williams And Alexis Ohanian Tie The Knot…
 4 weeks ago
11.18.17
Tyrese’s Ex Demands He Get A Mental Evaluation…
 4 weeks ago
11.16.17
Mariah Carey Cancels Several Tour Dates For Upcoming…
 4 weeks ago
11.16.17
Photos