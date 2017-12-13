Epic! Doug Jones Wins Alabama Senate Race Because Of Black Women

Epic! Doug Jones Wins Alabama Senate Race Because Of Black Women

Written By: Nia Noelle

Most people didn’t see this coming. Many of us thought a Democrat could not win in the red state of Alabama. However,  pedophilia, homophobia and racism did not win in the deep south. The times are changing.

Doug Jones won the Alabama Senate race and it was the Black vote, especially Black women, who gave him the victory. After calling the race, the CNN election panel attributed the win in part to Black voter turnout and Jones’ campaign. See below.

Congrats to Doug Jones and everyone who fought against hate.

