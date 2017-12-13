Mike Classic Hits The Afternoon Wave With DJ Caesar…Woosah Ladies!

Take A Woosah, because there’s no other place birthing the greatest talents in this game, Like New York City. As this city continues to produce these big names, a classic, residing from Queens, New York, would be the product, the reflection, and the repertoire of New York City’s reputation for hailing ground breaking artists.

Mike Classic, the Haitian American lyricist, is enabling his way to superstardom, revealing to the world exactly why he is considered “Classic.” With the success obtained from the release of his current project, Woosah, Mike Classic’s name continues to ring bells while gaining recognition, from major mainstream artists, Hip Hop influence magazines, to the hottest Radio DJ’s in major markets.

It was only going to be wavy once Mike linked up with one of the hottest DJs in Philly, DJ Caesar, For the Afternoon Wave!

Check out the interview below:

Check Out Woosah Video below:

